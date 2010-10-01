Potential Wenger replacement: Juventus in no rush over Allegri future, says Marotta

No secret that Massimiliano Allegri tops Arsenal shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season. The Frenchman’s contract in North London expires in June and the Italian tactician has been in talks with Arsenal executives to replace Wenger from the 2017/18 campaign.



Allegri’s Juventus contract expires in 2018 but the manager could ask to leave the club, according to our sources Allegri informed Juventus about his intension to leave the J Stadium at the end of the season but Juve’s struggles to find a decent replacement could convince the Old Lady to keep her boss in Turin for one more season at least.



​Talking to Mediaset Premium ahead of today’s Pescara clash, Juventus’ director of sport Giuseppe Marotta said: “Allegri’s future is not a priority at the moment. We’ve begun a winning path with him and the path has not finished yet. We want to carry on working with him but now we are focused on the final part of the season as we are still in race to win all the trophies.”

