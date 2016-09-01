Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] previews tonight's #JuventusTottenham matchup, and explains how important a factor injuries will play in this war of attrition pic.twitter.com/yyZyScmyiy — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 13, 2018

Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] previews tonight’s premier match-up between Juventus and Tottenham in the first leg of their knockout round clash.With injuries ravaging the hosts, Matthew gives an idea of how important their absences will be to the outcome of these crucial 90 minutes. How will Juventus cope without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli, Juan Cuadrado, and Blaise Matuidi?Will Tottenham be able to compensate for the loss of Toby Alderweireld?Let’s us know your predictions in the comment section.