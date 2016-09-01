The new Premier League season is almost upon us and the excitement is building. After Chelsea trumped Tottenham to the title last season, it will be fascinating to see what unfolds in what many predict will be the closest title race in years.

With every club, apart from Spurs, having done major business in the transfer market, sides have strengthened and bolstered themselves to a certain extent. But football isn’t a game that’s played on paper so here are five points that could determine the Premier League title over the next nine months.

The Coutinho question

Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain only intensified rumours of Barcelona targeting Philippe Coutinho as his compatriot’s replacement. And the little Brazilian, it would be obvious to say, has been one of Liverpool’s most important players ever since he joined from Inter Milan back in 2013.





With days running out to replace him, if he does go, Liverpool would find it very difficult to secure a player who can have a similar influence on the side than Coutinho himself.



His presence has always made the Reds a dangerous side going forward, especially on the counter. His ability to make something out of nothing and create things from nowhere makes him a really special player. The 25-year-old is probably one of those few players who Liverpool rely on heavily for goals and creating chances and losing him would seriously dent their hopes of claiming the title.

Chelsea’s strength in depth

When Chelsea locked horns with Arsenal in the FA Community Shield last weekend, the difference in size between their respective squads was surprising. The Gunners occupied the whole page, while Chelsea only occupied half of it. This was after they had acquired the signatures of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger.





Unlike last season, the Blues will have European football back at Stamford Bridge. The reason why they were comfortable enough with a small squad was the lack of European football and it will interesting to see how Antonio Conte deals with the problem now he is fighting on two fronts.

Spurs’ Wembley woes

When Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages of the competition last season, their struggles at their temporary Wembley home was deemed to be the reason. They seemed overawed by the atmosphere and the pitch seemed too big for their high-pressing to work. This season, with White Hart Lane now demolished, the Lilywhites will play all of their home games at Wembley and it remains to be seen if they can make the famous stadium a fortress just like their former home.

While they still boast the most balanced side in the league despite not making any signings thus far, their ability to cope up with a new venue will matter as they llok to challenge for the title once again. It won’t be easy, with other sides improving to a certain extent, but Spurs will have to give a bit extra to keep up their impressive recent home record having not lost a single game at White Hart Lane last season.





While Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will look to bring in players before the transfer window closes, the Wembley factor will play a vital role in Spurs’ hopes for winning their first league title since 1961.

Will Guardiola and Mourinho rediscover their magic?

Their debut seasons at their respective Manchester clubs didn't’ go according to plan, especially for Pep Guardiola and City. Both Jose Mourinho and his former Barcelona counterpart endured league campaigns that were inconsistent and full of the urge to discover the tactical identities that the managers want to impose.





City looked very good going forward, but were all over the place defensively. United looked good in both aspects, but poor finishing let them down and Mourinho resorted to playing his own pragmatic way as the season wore on. But after having been handed the time and money to get their players in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see how they manage to impose their style on their clubs this term.

How big a role will the dark-horses play?

Leicester City’s miraculous title win in 2016 made many fear the might of the underdog. And in a championship that is as unpredictable as the Premier League, upsets are always around the corner. This season will be no different. Clubs like Everton, West Ham, Southampton, Bournemouth and Leicester themselves, have done well in the transfer market in an attempt to raise the bar and establish themselves as regular members of the top ten.

They are the proud party spoilers who can pull off upsets when you least expect them to. Just when you think that you’ve got the measure of them they will spring a surprise. These surprises and the subsequent dropping of vital points against the lesser clubs cost the established sides.