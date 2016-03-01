It was an astonishing opening weekend in the Premier League with plenty of goals, a debut to remember and a goalscoring return for the prodigal son.



Romelu Lukaku’s dream debut for Manchester United saw the big Belgian net two of his side’s four goals against West Ham as the Red Devils go straight to the top of the fledgling league table. Former United striker Wayne Rooney also had a dream return to his hometown club Everton as he scored the only goal in the Toffees narrow win over relegation favourites Stoke City.



The champions had a day to forget at Stamford Bridge as they were beaten 3-2 by Burnley and saw both skipper Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent-off to leave boss Antonio Conte with questions to answer ahead of next weekends Wembley date with Spurs.



French striker Olivier Giroud scored a dramatic winner as Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-3 in an incredible match at The Emirates on Friday and new boys Huddersfield Town upset the form book to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park in their first top-flight game since 1972.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was angry at seeing his side throw away the lead at Watford despite another debut goal from Mohamed Salah, and Manchester City breezed to victory at another of the league’s new boys, Brighton & Hove Albion.





Check out our gallery for the best moments of the opening weekend: