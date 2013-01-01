It was an astonishing opening night in the Premier League which saw Arsenal edge out Leicester City 4-3 at the Emirates, to get the new season off to a flyer. The tone for the evening was set as early as the second minute when new summer signing Alexandre Lacazette put the hosts ahead.



Just three minutes later however, Shinji Okazaki got The Foxes level and just before the half hour mark, England striker Jamie Vardy put the 2016 champions in front. His international team-mate, Danny Welbeck, ensured parity at half-time but just 11 minutes after the re-start, Vardy got his second from a Mahrez corner.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger then made a double change which proved decisive as Aaron Ramsey pulled The Gunners level with seven minutes remaining before Olivier Giroud sealed victory with his 50th goal at The Emirates.