Arsenal are desperate to get their Premier League title bid back on track as they face a tricky home test against Hull City this lunchtime.



With coach Arsene Wenger still undecided about his future and his side involved in a huge Champions League clash against Bayern Munich next week, the Gunners will have to be wary of today’s visitors who have find a new lease of life under new coach Marco Silva.



Only a victory today will be satisfactory for supporters who are growing ever more frustrated with the French tactician.



