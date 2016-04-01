Here we go again then. The Premier League is back and Arsenal get the new campaign off and running as they welcome Leicester City to The Emirates Stadium this evening. The Gunners will be looking for a solid start to the new season having won both the FA Cup last term and the Community Shield last weekend beating Chelsea on both occasions.



2016 champions Leicester City are now under the guidance of Craig Shakespeare who replaced Claudio Ranieri at the helm towards the end of the last campaign and after ensuring the Foxes kept their top-flight status; he’ll be looking for a more consistent campaign this time around.



