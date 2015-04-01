The Premier League is back and Arsenal start their campaign this evening against 2016 champions Leicester City at The Emirates.

TEAM NEWS: The Gunners are without Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez who is recovering from an abdominal injury. Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere all returned to training this week but are also unlikely to figure in the league opener. German defender Per Mertesacker, who suffered a cut to his eye in the Community Shield last weekend, should start however.

The visitors look set to be without Danny Drinkwater with new signing Vincent Oborra also sidelined. All eyes will of course be on Algerian Riyad Mahrez who has told the club he wants to leave before the transfer deadline of August 31. He will, however, take his place in Craig Shakespeare’s starting XI. Another player linked with a move away, midfielder Demarai Gray will be anxious to show what he can do in front of the TV cameras in North London this evening.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Arsenal (3-4-2-1) Cech; Monreal, Mertesacker, Mustafi; Kolasinac, Elneny, Xhaka, Bellerin; Iwobi, Welbeck; Lacazette



Leicester City (4-4-2) Schmeichel; Fuchs, Morgan, Maguire, Simpson; Gray, Amartey, Ndidi, Mahrez; Vardy, Iheanacho