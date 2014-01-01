Premier League: FINAL: Arsenal-West Ham, 3-0 Gunners defeat Hammers

Arsenal face city rivals West Ham in a crucial Premier League tie with the Gunners who are currently out of a Champions League spot. There are, however, some good news for Arsene Wenger as Arsenal have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League games against West Ham (W13 D3), though it did come in this exact fixture last season. West Ham, on the other hand, have won five Premier League away games against Arsenal – they’ve only won more on the road in the competition against Fulham (6). Check out the confirmed lineups and follow our live updates here!

