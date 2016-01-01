Premier League: Bournemouth-Chelsea, confirmed starting lineups

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth to respond to Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Watford and stretch their lead in the Premier League table to seven points. Antonio Conte’s lads managed a key 2-1 win over Manchester City earlier this week and are in need of the three points today not to waste their incredible Premier League campaign which Chelsea fans hope will end with the second domestic title in three years. Check out the confirmed lineups and the live updates from Bournemouth in this vital Premier League game for the Blues’ title expectations.

