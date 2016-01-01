Premier League: Burnley-Tottenham 0-2 |As it happened ....

Tottenham face Burnley away and that could be a more balanced fixture than what the table could tell. Although Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit second in the table, whilst Burnley are 10th, Sean Dyche’s lads re really reliable at home this season being the 6th best team in the Premier League in terms of home games. Tottenham, on the other hand, are the sixth best Premier League club for away games and that could turn out being a very balanced game also because the Londoners are without their injured star striker Harry Kane. Check out the live updates and the confirmed lineups.



