Chelsea head north to face Burnley in the early Premier League fixture of the day. Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to continue their grip on the Premier League title race but will be wary of their opponent’s strong home record this season.



After seeing Spurs beaten at Liverpool yesterday and with Manchester City playing Bournemouth on Monday evening, the Italian tactician will want his title favourites to press home their advantage to extend their lead at the top of the table.