Jose Mourinho takes his patched up Manchester United side to Turf Moor this afternoon to face Burnley in what could be an extremely trick encounter for the Red Devils. It was a bitter sweet victory on Thursday against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-final as the Portuguese tactician lost both striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Marco Rojo to season ending injuries.



That may mean that he makes winning the Europa League his primary target for the season despite still having a chance to grab the fourth placed spot that would at least see his side go into the Champions League play-offs next season.