Another astonishing game on the opening weekend of the Premier League season saw champions Chelsea beaten at home by Burnley.



After Blues skipper Gary Cahill was sent off after just 14 minutes, the visitors took control and a first half brace by Sam Vokes and a goal from Stephen Ward seemed to have put the game Antonio Conte’s side. With the game seemingly heading towards an easy three points for The Clarets, Conte threw on new signing Alvaro Morata who pulled a goal back on 69 minutes.



When Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas also received his marching orders on 81 minutes for a second yellow card, that looked to be the end of the Chelsea challenge but David Luiz pulled another goal back two minutes from time to set up a frantic finale which saw Sean Dyce’s side hang on to claim all three points.