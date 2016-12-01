Premier League, Chelsea-Arsenal 3-1 | as it happened

Arsenal travel to South West London to face Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge today. The Blues are enjoying a nine-point lead over the Gunners and Tottenham who are sharing the second spot in the Premier League table. Conte wants to ‘revenge’ Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat suffered against Arsenal in the first leg game played at the Emirates Stadium. A win in today’s clash would allow Chelsea to move 12 points clear of Arsenal cancelling Arsene Wenger’s title dreams. These are the confirmed line-ups for the Stamford Bridge clash:



CHELSEA: Courtois; Cahill, David Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kante, Matic, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.



ARSENAL: Cech; Bellerini, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Coquelin; Chamberlain Iwobi, Ozil, Walcott; Sanchez.

