For the first time in this young Premier League season, Arsenal looked like itself last weekend against Bournemouth. Even more importantly, the Gunners picked up a 3-0 win against the Cherries, in comprehensive fashion.

Arsene Wenger's side then went out and followed up their second PL victory with a comeback win over Cologne on Thursday in their Europa League opener courtesy of three second-half finishes.

Now, Wenger and Co. must turn their attention to a much bigger foe in Chelsea -- the reigning English champions.

The Blues enter the weekend one point back from league leaders Manchester United and Manchester City, however, the club's form has been brilliant since its opening day defeat at home to Burnley. That includes a 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag on Tuesday in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The bright side for Arsenal is that the club has had success the last few outings against Antonio Conte's side, including last season's FA Cup final triumph and Community Shield win to start this season.

Overall, the Gunners have won three of their four meetings in all competitions against Chelsea since Conte took over at the club in 2016/17.

Arsenal is at its healthiest thus far through the first month-plus, and that bodes well for Wenger, who will have to consider making some changes to his starting XI as the Gunners prepare to play their third match in a space of eight days.

Projected Arsenal XI: Cech; Koscielny, Monreal, Mustafi; Bellerin, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Alexis, Ozil; Lacazette

Projected Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard; Morata

Matt Reed (@MattReedFutbol)