Chelsea begin their title defence on Saturday as Stamford Bridge welcomes Burnley for the defending Premier League champions’ opening game.



TEAM NEWS:



There are multiple questions for Antonio Conte to answer heading into the tie. Chelsea’s top scorer last season Diego Costa remains AWOL whilst star winger Eden Hazard and £40million signing Tiémoué Bakayoko are out with long-term injuries.



Pedro has failed to recover from a knock sustained in the Community Shield resulting in a headache on the wing for Conte, who could start new signing Álvaro Morata out wide with Michy Batshuayi upfront as he did in pre-season, or he could opt for one of Jeremie Boga and Charly Musonda.



Victor Moses’ red card in last season’s FA Cup Final means he will also be unavailable. This is likely to result in a reshuffle at the back with César Azpilicueta moving to right wing-back and Antonio Rüdiger making his debut in the back three.



Sean Dyche’s side embark on their second successive Premier League season without Michael Keane and Andre Gray, who have moved on for a total of £43.5million. James Tarkwoski is likely to fill Keane’s boots.



New signings Jonathon Walters, Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor will all be hoping for some involvement. Walters will vie with Ashley Barnes for the opportunity to partner Sam Vokes whilst Cork is likely to partner one of Jeff Hendrick or Steven Defour in midfield. Pre-season suggests Dyche will remain loyal to Stephen Ward over Taylor. Dean Marney is still recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Rüdiger, Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Fàbregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata; Batshuayi.



Burnley (4-4-2) Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmunsson, Cork, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes, Walters.



Kieran Hepworth (@kieranhepworth)