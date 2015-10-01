Chelsea host Everton at lunchtime at Stamford Bridge hoping to capitalise on last week’s excellent win at Wembley against Spurs. The champions got back on track after a shock opening day defeat to Burnley and now look to put on show in front of their own fans.



Everton come into the game off the back of an encouraging draw at The Etihad against Manchester City and the spotlight will once again fall on Wayne Rooney after he announced his retirement from international football last week.



