Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, hoping to build on their 2-1 win at Spurs last weekend and secure their first home victory of the season. The clash represents a third difficult away day for The Toffees in six days following 1-1 draws at Manchester City and Hajduk Split on Monday and Thursday respectively.



TEAM NEWS:



The pressure around Chelsea and manager Antonio Conte has been very much relieved, for now at least, following the result at Spurs. New signings, notably Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, are expected to arrive to further bolster a squad rejuvenated by a mass return of first team players. Cesc Fàbregas has served his suspension and is likely to take Tiémoué Bakayoko’s place in midfield as the Frenchman continues to build up his fitness following a return from a knee injury.



The increased midfield options will allow David Luiz to return to defence. Andreas Christensen impressed at Wembley and can expect to retain his place with Gary Cahill still serving his suspension. Pedro should also return to the started XI. Eden Hazard appeared for the under-23s on Friday as he continues his recovery from a broken ankle but will not be involved here. Diego Costa remains in exile.



Ronald Koeman could potentially be without midfield pairing Morgan Schneiderlin, who is suspended after a red card at Manchester City, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who missed the Europa League tie in Split with a hamstring problem as a precaution. Davy Klaassen and James McCarthy are both out too, meaning Muhamed Bešić and Tom Davies could start at the Bridge. Ross Barkley remains side-lined with a hamstring issue and is expected to depart before the end of the transfer window, potentially to Chelsea. Rogelio Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie are all long-term absentees. Gylfi Sigurðsson should make his first league start following an extraordinary strike on Thursday. Youngsters Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should retain starting spots. Wayne Rooney has scored Everton’s only goals in both of their games so far and will be looking to continue his form.



PROBABLE STARTING LINE-UPS:



Chelsea (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Rüdiger, Luiz, Christensen; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Morata.



Everton (3-4-2-1) Pickford; Keane, Williams, Jagielka; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurðsson; Rooney.









Kieran Hepworth (@kieranhepworth)