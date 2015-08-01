Chelsea entertain Swansea City in the Premier League this afternoon, looking to (temporarily at least) extend their lead at the top of the table. Former Blues assistant manager Paul Clement brings his relegation threatened side to Stamford Bridge having turned round the clubs chances of top-flight survival since his arrival last month including an unexpected win at Anfield against Liverpool.

The hosts however, will be an altogether different proposition although boss Antonio Conte will be warning his players about the dangers of Spanish striker Fernando Llorente who the Italian coached whilst in charge at Juventus.