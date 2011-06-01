Premier League club interested in signing Mario Balotelli revealed
28 December at 19:30OGC Nice striker Mario Balotelli could return to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign, the Daily Mail reports. The former Liverpool and AC Milan striker has eight goals in nine appearances with the Ligue1 table leaders so far this season and seems to have recovered his best form.
The Italian striker has more goals in his first four months at Nice than in the last two previous campaign combined and according to the report of the British tabloid, Everton have already made contact to sign the 26-year-old striker at the end of the current campaign.
Ronaldo Koeman is said to be a long time admirer of the former Manchester City ace and the Dutchman wants to take Balo to the Goodison Park to play the 2017/18 campaign with the Toffees. Balotelli joined Nice on a free transfer last summer and his contract with OGN Nice expires at the end of the current campaign, which means he could join Everton as a free agent at the end of the season.
