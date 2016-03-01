Premier League club sound out Inter over striker’s availability

An undefined Premier League club have asked information to Inter about the nerazzurri striker Eder, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italy International has had some consistent game time this season with three goals scored and as much assists registered in 21 games. The English club have reportedly requested the services of the former Sampdoria star on loan until the end of the season, but Inter have declined the offer as the Serie A giants are not willing to sell their striker in January.



Eder joined Inter one year ago but failed to impress at his new club during the last campaign although he has registered some good performance this season after re-gaining some self confidence with Italy national team at EURO 2016 under Antonio Conte last summer.



Eder’s Inter contract runs until 2020. The nerazzurri are not open to sell the striker on loan but could change their mind if they receive an offer to sign Eder on a permanent deal.

