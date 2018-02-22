Premier League clubs hoping to play despite arctic weather

Premier League clubs are confident of fulfilling this weekend's fixtures despite the continued weather warnings of heavy snowfall across the United Kingdom.



Snowy conditions will continue to cause significant disruption across the country due to the weather system emanating from Siberia dubbed "the Beast from the East," although authorities have said the amber weather warning has been lifted.



A yellow "be aware" warning of snow is still in place across some parts of the country over the weekend into Monday.



Authorities said that significant disruption to transport should be expected while services are restored on Friday and urged people to only travel if necessary.



Despite that, Arsenal's match against Manchester City was played as scheduled on Thursday night and the weekend's Premier League fixtures are all still set to go ahead.



Liverpool have urged fans travelling to Anfield for the Saturday evening game against Newcastle United to "take extra care," adding that the game is "planned to go ahead as normal."



A post on Wembley Stadium's official Twitter account stated on that Tottenham Hotspur's match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon "is still going ahead."



Arsenal travel south to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday before Premier League leaders Manchester City host reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium later that day. Manchester United are scheduled to play at Crystal Palace on Monday night.