Premier League clubs ‘interested’ in Serie A wonderkid amid Chelsea & Man Utd links
22 September at 17:50Genoa star Pietro Pellegri has quickly became one of the most wanted strikers in Europe as the 16-year-old has already netted three goals in Serie A and has imposed himself as one of the most promising strikers in the Old Continent.
AC Milan, Juventus and Inter are been linked with signing the talented striker. Earlier today we published an exclusive news describing how Pellegri’s Inter move collapsed last summer.
Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all being linked with welcoming the player’s services as well and Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed that many clubs are interested in the 16-year-old.
“Pellegri is a great footballer and I think AC Milan are still interested in signing him. They made a proposal in the deadline day and I think they’ll make a new attempt. They are not the only club interested, there are three more Serie A clubs and three from the Premier League.”
