Bayern Munich’s versatile German midfielderis set to become one of the summer’s hottest transfer targets after he all but announced his intention to quit the Bundesliga giants this summer. The Guardian quotes the 22-year-old this morning who stated in a recent interview that he’s unhappy with life in Bavaria explaining that; “I’m not satisfied with it and I want to change it”.

Kimmich, a protégé of Pep Guardiola during his time at Bayern, has only completed 90 minutes once this season and has started seven of the 11 games he has been fit to take part in which has led to Manchester City being heavily linked with a summer move for the player.



Now a seasoned international having made 11 appearances under head-coach Joachim Low, Kimmich is adept at playing as a full-back, centre-half or as a defensive midfielder and with Guardiola making it clear that there will be major changes at The Etihad Stadium ahead of next season, the youngster could be high on his priority list.