Premier League, Sunderland-Tottenham 0-0 - as it happened

If we take a quick glance at the Premier League table, we could assume that Tottenham’s task tonight is not as tough as those of Arsenal and Chelsea that face Watford at home and Liverpool away tonight. Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit third in the table and will be facing the Black Cats that sit last in the Premier League table, bust still have a chance to survive the relegation battle this season, being just three points far from a safe placement in the table. Check out the confirmed line-ups for tonight’s game and follow our live updates.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS FOR SOUTHAMPTON-TOTTENHAM



SUNDERLAND (4-3-1-2): Mannone; Jones, Kone, O’Shea, Manquillo; Rodwell, Denayer, Ndong; Larsonn; Borini, Defoe



TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vorm, Rose, Dier, Alderweireld, Walker; Wanyama, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

