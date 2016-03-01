Premier League: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened

Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side to Goodison Park this afternoon to face Everton in what is a vital game for both sides. One of the pre-season title favourites, City have fallen off the pace a little as of late and the Catalan tactician will be anxious to pick up three points today.



Everton have also flattered to deceive so far this season and boss Ronald Koeman has made no secret of his desire to strengthen the squad in the January window.