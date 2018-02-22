Premier League fascinates Bonaventura
07 March at 18:15AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura has admitted that he is fascinated by the Premier League, ahead of the rossoneri's Europa League clash against Arsenal on Thursday.
The 28-year-old Italian has been an important for the San Siro based side this season and has played a role in its revival under Rino Gattuso. He has appeared 21 times in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting once.
With Arsenal set to lock horns with Bonaventura's side in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, Bonventura was present alongside Gattuso in the pre-game press conference. He was asked about his opinion on the Premier League. He said: "It's a fascinating championship, very different from ours."
"The tactics are more developed, the competitive ones in there prevail. We can compare tomorrow and we'll see."
He was also asked about the new role on the pitch that he has been handed by Gattuso. Bonventura said: "Its a role that I like, I did it even before Gattuso arrived when we played the 4-3-3. I like it. I'm involved in both the offensive and defense side of the play."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
