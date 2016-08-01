Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interesting Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, report Don Balon.

The 24-year-old Portuguese, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2016, has failed to settle in at the club since joining. He has made only 2 starts in the La Liga this season, making just six appearances from the bench for the Catalan outfit.

And while Andre Gomes does interest West Ham, a move to Tottenham is intriguing him, as things stand. Gomes feels that joining a club like West Ham will be a massive step-down in his career and believes that Tottenham could be the club where he can prove his mettle once again after a frustrating spell at the Nou Camp.

Tottenham had nearly signed the former Valencia man this past summer, but the move fell through in the final stages of the transfer deadline day.

The fee would be an issue as well, as Barcelona did reject a disappointing offer from Juventus this past summer and Josep Maria Bartomeu would only be persuaded by a good offer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)