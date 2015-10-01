Premier League, Hull City-Liverpool: confirmed line-ups
04 February at 15:35Liverpool and Hull City have two very different objectives as the two sides meet in the Premier League at 3pm. The Reds are starving for a win as the three points will help them not to lose touch with the table’s top positions. The Reds want to qualify for the Champions League and sit 4th at the moment although Arsenal’s 3-1 away defeat against Chelsea could allow Liverpool to leapfrog the Gunners in third place. Hull City, on the other hand, sit 19th in the Serie A table and are in desperate need of a win to keep their survival hopes alive.
Check out the predicted line-ups and follow our live updates.
