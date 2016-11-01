Premier League, Leicester City-Manchester United: confirmed lineups

Manchester United travels to Leicester to face the defending Premier League champions who are in desperate need of points to avoid ending up the Premier League drop-zone for the first time this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, need a win to narrow both Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League table and continue the pursuit of their minimum objective which is to qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign. Watch this space to check out the confirmed line-ups of the King Power Stadium clash as well as for live updates from Leicester in this dramatic Premier League clash.

