Premier League Live: follow Chelsea, Man City as well as Tottenham-United

The English Premier league is back on tonight as there will be a few interesting games to follow. At 20.45 there will be the following games on: Chelsea-Bournemouth, Everton-Leicester, Newcastle-Burnley e Southampton-Brighton. At 21.00, there will be: Manchester City-West Bromwich, Stoke City-Watford e Tottenham-Manchester United.



These will be important games especially at the top of the EPL standings. Chelsea are playing to defend their 3rd place where as Tottenham-Man United will be a crucial game for the UEFA Champions league positions. Tottenham go into this one in fifth place as they have 45 points where as Manchester United are second with 53 points in the standings. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be looking to maintain their big lead a top the EPL standings as they have a huge 12 point lead on second place United. Follow all of tonight's English Premier league action with us right here right now on Calciomercato.com.



THE LIVE EPL COMMENTARY:



