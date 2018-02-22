Premier League: Tottenham-Watford 2-0

Tottenham are set to play against Watford later today in the Monday nighter of matchday 36 in the English Premier league. The Spurs come into this one in 4th place in the EPL standings as they have a 2 point advantage on fifth placed Chelsea (and they also have a game in hand which will be played tonight). You can follow all of the action with us here:



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Watford in all competitions (W9 D3), since a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane in the League Cup in October 1994.

- Watford have lost their last seven away league matches against Spurs since a 5-1 win in May 1985 under Graham Taylor.

- Tottenham have lost their last two home games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 42 combined. They’ve not lost three in a row at home in the same season since November 2004 (a run of four).

- Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t gone four games without a win in all competitions since a run of seven in October/November 2016.

- The Hornets have lost three of their four visits to Wembley – including both at the new Wembley against Crystal Palace – winning the other in May 1999 against Bolton in the second-tier play-off final.

- Spurs have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League games – they last had a longer run of scoring in the top-flight in April 1987 (26 games).

- Watford have lost their last seven Premier League matches in London since winning 2-1 against Arsenal in January 2017.

- The Hornets have failed to score in four of their last six Premier League games (W0 D2 L4).

- Watford are winless in eight away league matches played on Monday (D2 L6) and haven’t won away from home in the top-flight on a Monday since May 1986, winning 5-1 against Chelsea (D3 L8 since).

- Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven games in all competitions (5 goals, 3 assists).



LIVE COMMENTARY:

