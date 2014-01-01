Premier League: FINAL: Liverpool-Bournemouth, 2-2 King rescues a point for visitors

Liverpool are still in race to qualify for the Champions League next season and Jurgen Klopp’s side face Bournemouth at home today, a few days after their crucial 3-1 win over Everton in the Liverpool’s derby. The Reds have won all four of their previous home meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice. Bournemouth, however, won the reverse of this fixture 4-3 in December, despite trailing 1-3 going into the final 15 minutes. Here we can provide you with the confirmed lineups for the game as well as the live commentary from Anfield Road.

