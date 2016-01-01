Liverpool face Everton in a key Premier League clash as both teams aim to snatch a Champions League placement this season. The Reds begun the current campaign as potential title challengers but an early injury of Philippe Coutinho drastically cut the Reds’ title ambitions. Everton, on the other hand, did not start the season aiming to snatch a Champions League spot but Romelu Lukaku’s stunning scoring record (22 goals in 30 appearances with the Toffees) means no target is impossible to reach for Ronald Koeman’s lads. Everton are six points short of fourth-place Liverpool in the Premier League table and a win would allow the Toffees to near their city rivals in the table, making their Champions League dream just a bit more credible. Check out the confirmed lineups for the game and follow our live updates.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Subs: Karius, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Origi, Woodburn, Alexander-Arnold.

Everton: Robles, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Pennington, Davies, Gana, Baines, Barkley, Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Lookman, Kenny.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).





