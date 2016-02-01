The big Premier League clash of the weekend sees Arsenal make the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Goals are expected this afternoon with both teams struggling for defensive stability in the opening weeks of the new campaign.



All the focus will be on Alexis Sanchez who should return to the Gunners starting XI today with his future still shrouded in mystery. Liverpool will look to the good form of Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino to help get their goals in a fixture that never fails to disappoint for entertainment.