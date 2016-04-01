Arsenal are preparing for a tough Premier League encounter as they face Liverpool at Anfield. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will be looking for a win after the unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Stoke last weekend. Liverpool won their previous game against a struggling Crystal Palace side and are looking for another win to keep the spirits up after all the speculation on Coutinho. Liverpool also won 6-3 on aggregate in their Champions League playoff round against Hoffenheim on Wednesday.



Team News:

Arsene Wenger will be thrilled to bring Alexis Sanchez back into the squad as he is back from his injury. Laurent Koscielny is also back from his three match suspension which could be significant.



Liverpool will obviously continue to play without Coutinho as he is recovering from an illness.



Probable starting line ups:

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet, Trent Alexander Arnold,Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah , Firmino, Mane



Arsenal ( 3-4-3) : Peter Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Kolisanic, Oxlade Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Bellerin, Ozil, Sanchez , Lacazette

​



