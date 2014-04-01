Liverpool have had an unsatisfactory start in the Premier League so far and will be looking to getting back to winning ways in the when they face Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.



On Wednesday they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Sevilla in their first game back in the Champions League. Prior to this, the Merseyside giants lost to Man City in an embarrassing 5-0 defeat although they did play the majority of the game with ten men after Sadio Mane's dismissal.



Burnley meanwhile, have had a brilliant start to the new campaign and they won again last time out against Crystal Palace. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows that this will not be an easy game for his side who once again have question marks over their defence.

Team News:

Sadio Mane is suspended for this match as he starts his three match ban after the flying kick challenge on Man City goalkeeper Ederson. Mignolet will most likely be back in goal after sitting out the Champions League match mid-week. Coutinho looks set to make his first Premier League start for Liverpool this season and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his first full debut.

For Burnley, Goalkeeper Tom Heaton is ruled out for four months after dislocating his shoulder in the Crystal Palace match. Clarets new signing Nakhi Wells may also have to wait to make his debut for the club.

Probable starting line ups:

Liverpool: (4-3-3) Mignolet, Lovren, Alexander Arnold, Matip, Milner, Sturridge, Henderson, Oxlade Chamberlain , Salah, Firmino , Coutinho

Burnley: (4-5-1) Pope, Mee, Tarkowski, Ward, Lowton, Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Brady, Arfield, Wood



​

Umerah Riyasat @umerahx