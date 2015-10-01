Liverpool will aim to keep their pursuit of Champions League qualification on track, as they entertain Crystal palace at Anfield this afternoon. Boss Jurgen Klopp is set to revamp his side in the summer but knows that to attract the best players he needs to be able to offer football in Europe’s premier club competition.



Today’s visitors are still not clear of relegation worries and coach Sam Allardyce will look to get at least a point from the game. It will also be a return to Anfield for striker Christian Benteke after an unhappy spell on Merseyside.

Resulting Widget