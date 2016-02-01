After last week’s 3-3 draw against Watford, Liverpool return to home comforts as they host Crystal Palace at Anfield this afternoon. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be anxious that his side get their first three points of the new campaign against a Palace side who were soundly beaten 3-0 at home by Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town last weekend.



New Eagles boss Frank de Boer has ramped up the tension ahead of the game by claiming that there is no way Liverpool will be able to hang on to Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho.

