Following a six-goal thriller against Watford and a midweek triumph in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to pick up their first three points in the Premier League in a home match against Crystal Palace. Defensive lapses were again the topic of discussion after the Reds surrendered a goal in stoppage resulting in both sides sharing the spoils at 3-3.

Team News:

The Coutinho saga continues for the Reds as Barcelona are still determined to steal away the Brazilian. On Thursday Jurgen Klopp claimed that the Catalan side have made no progress in securing the 25-year-old, but regardless he will not feature as a lingering back problem has kept him out of training.

Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge has returned to training and could provide a boost on Saturday should Klopp call his number. The attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah will likely feature again, so look for Sturridge to potentially make a substitute appearance in the second half, particularly if his side are able to build a comfortable lead.

Coach Frank de Boer’s first match at the helm could not have gone worse as Crystal Palace were soundly defeated 3-0 by newly-promoted side Huddersfield. To make matters worse, Crystal Palace will be without frontman Wilfred Zaha after he suffered up a knee injury that appears to have him sidelined for four weeks. Striker Christian Benteke will look to find the back of the net against his former club, while Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye will both be hoping for a start in the place of the injured Zaha.

Probable starting line-ups:

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Riedewald; Ward, Milivojevic, Puncheon, Van Aanholt; Loftus-Cheek, Benteke, Townsend







Wesley Davidson (@wndavidson2)