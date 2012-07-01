A win for Liverpool this afternoon over already relegated Middlesbrough will guarantee Jurgen Klopp’s men at least a place in next season’s Champions League play-off. The Merseysiders start as red hot favourites at Anfield to clinch the final berth in Europe’s premier club competition but will be wary of complacency creeping in on the final day of the Premier League season.



Any slip-ups and they could be punished by Arsenal who are also fighting for that all important fourth spot.



