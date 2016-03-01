Liverpool will look to cement their hold on third place in the Premier League when they host Southampton in today’s early kick-off. Jurgen Klopp’s side look favourites to land the third automatic Champions League spot next season after they profited from both Manchester clubs’ slip-ups last weekend.



Southampton arrive with the pressure mounting on boss Claude Puel. The Frenchman has seen an alarming drop in form from his side and his future is in serious doubt at St Mary’s.