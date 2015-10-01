Title-chasing Liverpool kicks-off the Premier League weekend when they host struggling Swansea City at Anfield. After last Sunday’s hard fought 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, boss Jurgen Klopp will be confident that his side can get back to winning ways against a side threatened with relegation.



Under new boss Paul Clement, the South Wales club have a real fight ahead of them to maintain their top-flight status and a daunting trip to Merseyside is not an ideal place to trying to pick up three valuable points.



