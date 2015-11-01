The big Premier League game of the weekend takes place at Anfield as Liverpool host Spurs in a game that’s critical in the chase for Champions League places for next season.



With the hosts virtually out of the title race after failing to pick up any victories in January, boss Jurgen Klopp is confident his side can bounce back against an in-form Spurs side.



The North London club still have desires on the Premier League championship but Anfield is a ground where historically, they return home from empty handed.