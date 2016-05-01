Welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United-Leicester City. These are the most important things you need to know ahead of the kick-off whilst confirmed line-ups and live updates are listed right below.



Manchester United have lost just two of their 22 Premier League meetings with Leicester City and only one of these came at Old Trafford: 0-1 in January 1998.



The Red Devils drew the most Premier League home games last season (10), but started their 2017-18 campaign with a 4-0 rout of West Ham United.



Leicester City have scored in all but one of their 15 Premier League matches under Craig Shakespeare and striker Jamie Vardy has scored in eight of these games.



Manchester United, who have won their opening two Premier League games by a four-goal margin, haven’t won three consecutive league games by such a margin or greater since October 1907.



Romelu Lukaku will be looking to become the first Manchester United player to score in each of their opening three Premier League appearances for the club.