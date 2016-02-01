Premier League: Man Utd-Leicester City: match preview, predicted starting line-ups & Opta stats

Manchester United are set to face their first challenge of the season facing 2016 league champions Leicester. The Red Devils will face the Foxes at Old Trafford in game week three. Leicester enjoyed a 1-4 win midweek over Sheffield United in the league cup after beating Brighton in their second league game. A flawless start in Manchester United’s league campaign saw them thrash Swansea in their second game.



Team news:

Jose Mourinho has no fresh injury concern and is likely to stick with the same starting XI from the win against Swansea which means Lindelof is still yet to make his Premier League debut and in-form Anthony Martial will start on the bench.



Craig Shakespeare is likely to start Jamie Vardy and captain Wes Morgan after both have looked to overcome minor injuries picked up against Brighton. Kelechi Iheanacho also returned to training however Robert Huth, Vincent Iborra and Danny Drinkwater are all still unavailable.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcos Rashford, Romelu Lukaku



Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire, Christian Fuchs, Matty James, Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy

