Premier League: Man Utd-WBA 0-0 | As it happened ....

Manchester United face West Bromwich Albion in a key Premier League clash as José Mourinho aims to snatch a Champions League placement which is only five points far at the moment with Manchester United that also have one match in hand. José Mourinho has to do without several injured players for today’s clash. Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones picked up injuries while on International duty, whilst Juan Mata is being ruled out for the season. Zlatan Ibramhimovic and Ander Herrera are suspended and will make return to action next Tuesday when the Red Devils host Everton.





