Premier League, Manchester City-Swansea City: confirmed lineups

Manchester City aim to snatch the three points today against Swansea as a win would allow Pep Guardiola’s lads to make return into the Champions League placements leapfrogging Liverpool and Arsenal and moving just one point behind Tottenham with the Spurs that sit second in the Premier League table. Guardiola has decided to bench Sergio Aguero again to star Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus for the second successive game after Manchester City’s 4-0 win to West Ham earlier this week. Check out the confirmed line-ups and follow our live updates.

