A great opening Premier League fixture for Manchester United which saw them go straight to the top of the table after week one. A rampant Red Devils saw them brush off West Ham United with ease at Old Trafford



Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring after 33 minutes of the first half after brilliant link up play with Marcos Rashford. The big Belgian then netted his second in the 52nd minute after Mkhitaryan clipped in a free kick from the edge of West Ham’s area. The Hammers never really troubled the home defence and goalkeeeper David de Gea had a fairly quiet afternoon. Former Red Devil Javier Hernandez had a tough 90 minutes against United's Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.



Marcos Rashford was denied a goal after his fantastic effort from 25 yards struck the inside of the post and went for a goal kick. Anthony Martial was introduced into the game on the 80th minute and soon netted his first goal of the season and Paul Pogba finished of what was a great afternoon for Man Utd with a beautiful curling effort.



Next up for Manchester United is a trip to South Wales to the Liberty stadium to face Swansea City. Check out our gallery for Manchester United player ratings.





Farhad Hussain (@mmufarhad)